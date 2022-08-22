“Salary coverage now discussed as final step” - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal attacker is close to leaving the club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners are reportedly in talks with French giants OGC Nice, who are interested in signing the Ivorian winger on a season-long loan deal.

Pepe joined Arsenal on the back of an incredible 2018-19 campaign with Lille in which he scored 22 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games. The north London club signed him for a club-record fee of £72 million.

The Ivorian endured a disappointing debut campaign with the Gunners as he struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League. Pepe scored just five goals in 31 league games.

The winger showed signs of improvement during the 2020-21 season, as he scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions. However, he lost his place in the starting line-up to Bukayo Saka in the following campaign.

The forward is yet to feature for Mikel Arteta's side this season and is expected to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that 'talks are progressing well' between Arsenal and Nice. The clubs are believed to be negotiating salary coverage, which is reportedly the final step in the discussions. Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Talks are progressing well between Arsenal and OGC Nice for Nicolas Pepe. Positive conversations also today over loan deal until 2023. Salary coverage now discussed as final step. Pedro Neto, part of AFC list as @David_Ornstein reported- but priority to outgoings now."

Sevilla have not submitted any proposal to Arsenal for Pépé as of now, despite rumours. Negotiations continue between Arsenal and OGC Nice for Nicolas Pépé. Details of loan deal being discussed, as Arsenal told Pépé he has to find a new solution as soon as possible.

The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive transfer window as they signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner. The club have seemingly switched focus to parting ways with fringe players in recent weeks.

Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Runar Runarsson, and Auston Trusty have been sent out on season-long loans. Meanwhile, Bernd Leno has joined Fulham while Lucas Torreira has been sold to Besiktas.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be the next player to leave Arsenal

Academy product Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be the next player to leave the Gunners this summer. The Englishman through the youth ranks before being promoted to the club's first team during the 2014-15 campaign.

Maitland-Niles became a prominent member of the club's squad during the 2017-18 and was widely considered one of the brightest prospects at Arsenal. However, he fell down the pecking order after Arteta's arrived at the club midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

After being starved of regular playing time during the first half of last season, Maitland-Niles joined AS Roma on a six-month loan deal in January. The youngster was unable to make an impact during his time with Jose Mourinho's side before returning to London this summer.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur

West Ham are monitoring the situation of Arsenal's 24-year-old English player Ainsley Maitland-Niles.





Maitland-Niles is unlikely to receive much playing time this season and is therefore expected to leave the club. According to the Daily Cannon, West Ham United are interested in signing the Englishman before the end of the summer transfer window on September 1.

