Saudi Arabia chiefs plot mammoth €700m double swoop for Real Madrid and Barcelona stars: Reports

Saudi Pro League chiefs are reportedly plotting a whopping €700 million deal for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. and Barcelona star Pedri. Both players are among the best footballers of this generation and are crucial to their respective teams.

Pedri has been integral to the Barcelona midfield, missing only one game this season due to health issues. In overall 174 outings for the club, he has contributed 24 goals and 17 assists across competitions. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. is often considered among the best wingers in the world. In 291 outings for Real Madrid, the Brazilian has recorded 101 goals and 83 assists.

Vinicius Jr. has reportedly been on the radar of Saudi Pro League chiefs since last season. They made an offer to sign the Brazil international last summer but he preferred to stay at the Bernabeu. Pedri has now also been linked to a move to the Middle East in recent weeks.

According to SPORT, Saudi Pro League chiefs are willing to spend €350 million each to sign Pedri and Vinicius Jr. from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. Their interest peaked in Pedri after he shone in La Blaugrana's 5-2 win over Los Blancos in the Supercopa de Espana final (January 12) at King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

The report further claims that the CEO of Leaderbrock Sports Group, who manage Pedri, was present in Saudi Arabia during the game. Saudi Pro League chiefs reportedly made him aware of their intentions to acquire the Spaniard's services. They also want to make him an ambassador of the 2034 FIFA World Cup alongside Vinicius Jr.

The interest has reportedly arisen due to Pedri's contract situation at Barca as his current deal is set to expire in June 2026. However, the latest reports by journalist Fabrizio Romano suggest that the 22-year-old is close to renewing at Barca. Meanwhile, Vinicius' current contract at Real Madrid runs until June 2027 with the player unlikely to depart anytime soon.

Barcelona and Real Madrid in race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich: Reports

Kimmich - Source: Getty

According to BILD (h/t Forbes), Real Madrid are keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The German international is set to become a free agent this summer.

Kimmich was also previously linked to Los Blancos' archrivals Barcelona, who wished to secure his services to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets since 2023. While Marc Casado has been impressive in the pivot role for the Catalans this season, Kimmich's experience could give them a solid option in the squad.

Moreover, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is reportedly keen to reunite with Kimmich after managing him at Bayern Munich and the German national team. Yet, given the Catalans' financial woes, a deal may be difficult without sufficient salary space.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich could be a valuable buy for Real Madrid due to his versatility. The 29-year-old can operate both as a right-back and a pivot and could help replace Toni Kroos in the midfield since his retirement in 2024. The aforementioned report suggests that Kimmich sees a move to the Bernabeu as a "serious and very attractive" option.

