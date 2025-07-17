Saudi Arabia readying blockbuster offer to sign Vinicius Jr amid Real Madrid contract extension uncertainty: Reports

Saudi Chiefs are considering a record-breaking offer for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, according to reports. Middle Eastern clubs have been hot on the heels of the Brazilian international for some time, but no transfer agreement has yet been reached.

In a report in April, the feeling internally among Saudi Pro League representatives was that a contract extension for Vinicius at Real Madrid was likely before the summer. However, no agreement has been finalized yet, which has encouraged renewed interest.

According to talkSPORT, Saudi dealmakers are prepared to make a world-record offer in the region of €350 million [£302m] for Vinicius - a figure that would surpass the £200m Paris Saint-Germain paid to Barcelona in August 2017. However, both Vini and Los Blancos are calm about the situation, especially as the player still has two seasons left on his contract.

The lucrative interest from the Middle East dates back to last year, with reports suggesting that the 25-year-old rejected a deal worth €1 billion for over five years from a Saudi Pro League club. It is understood that the Saudi Chiefs are not in a rush, but remain firmly determined to land the winger within the next three years.

The report also claims that while Vini has often reiterated his desire to continue with Real Madrid, he has not completely ruled out a future move to Saudi Arabia. He is said to be specifically targeted by Asian Champions League winners Al-Ahli. The longer his contract situation remains unresolved, the more encouraged Saudi clubs become, and a bid has not been ruled out this summer.

Additionally, even if Vini signs a contract extension, Saudi clubs are unlikely to pull the plug, as they are committed to signing him before the 2027/28 season.

Real Madrid consider selling Vinicius Jr as contract talk stall – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering selling Vinicius Jr due to stalled contract negotiations regarding his salary demands. The Brazilian is currently one of the highest-paid players at the Spanish capital, earning a gross salary of €20.8 million per season. His new demands reportedly stems from the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who is currently the club’s highest-paid player.

According to Sport, Vinicius is demanding a renewal bonus to match or surpass Mbappe's salary and become the top earner at the club. But Los Blancos are unwilling to accept his financial demands, and due to the fact that he is not ready to lower his demands, they are starting to consider putting him on the market.

The report also notes that one player who could benefit from this standoff is Rodrygo, who had been expected to leave the club this summer. Vini’s current market value is €170 million as per Transfermarkt.

