Saudi Arabia have withdrawn from the race to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Saudi Arabia have reportedly dropped out of the bidding to become co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz reports that Saudi have shelved their plans to co-host the international tournament in 2030. The Saudis were joined by Egypt and Greece in a joint bid to host the illustrious competition in 2030.

However, Egypt announced their withdrawal from the joint bid in April, per The Sun. Greek Newspaper Kathimerini had claimed that the Saudis were opting to withdraw because they believe a European nation/s should host 'soccer’s prime international competition'.

The joint bid involving Saudi, Greece, and Egypt arose earlier this year. Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud reportedly promised Greece he would fund the required stadiums.

Saudi would have reportedly hosted 75% of matches that take place at the 2030 FIFA World Cup. However, it appears they have now decided against hosting.

This is despite the huge outlay of money they have been spending this summer on European talent. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Middle East in January, joining Al Nassr on a reported €200 million per year deal. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Ruben Neves have since followed Ronaldo to Saudi.

Other nations that are bidding include a joint bid from Spain, Portugal, and Ukraine known as 'the Iberian Bid'. Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay are also putting together a joint bid while African nation Morocco are in contention too.

When Saudi Arabia stunned 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina

Saudi Arabia pulled off a massive shock.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history last year. They went on a heroic journey to the illustrious trophy in Qatar that saw Lionel Messi finally achieve his dream.

However, they kickstarted their World Cup campaign off in a disappointing fashion. Lionel Scaloni's men suffered one of the most shocking results in the competition's history when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Messi opened the scoring from the spot in the 10th minute, the first of seven goals he would go on to score in Qatar. However, Saleh Alshehri equalized in the 48th minute before Salem Aldawsari would stun La Abiceleste five minutes later.

The Saudi Arabia striker scored a sensational curled effort that shocked the world. Hervé Renard's men would eventually bow out of the competition in the group stages after defeats to Poland (2-0) and Mexico (2-1).

Poll : 0 votes