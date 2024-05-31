Saudi Arabian club ready to offer €100m to sign Barcelona superstar - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly bracing themselves for a mega offer from Saudi Arabian club for Raphinha. The Brazilian is one of the top targets for the Middle Eastern sides this summer.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, an unnamed Saudi Pro League side is readying a €100 million offer for Raphinha. They believe that the Brazilian will be open to moving this summer after rejecting the offers last year.

The Spanish report states that the club is among the most powerful sides in the league and are willing to go all out to sign the Barcelona star. They hinted that the club is among the four that are controlled by PIF – Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

Trending

However, the Brazilian's recent comments are not positive for the Middle Eastern side. He was quizzed by El Chiringuito earlier this month if he was open to moving to Saudi Arabia, and he answered:

"I have a few more years on my contract and I plan to fulfil them, I have already said many times that signing for Barcelona was a dream, and I will do everything possible to stay here for many years."

Raphinha played 37 matches in all competitions for the Catalan side this season. He scored 10 times and assisted 13 goals under Xavi and his contract expires in 2027.

Xavi was Raphinha's biggest supporter at Barcelona

Xavi has claimed that he was the one who trusted Raphinha the most at Barcelona. The manager said that he had confidence in the Brazilian's abilities (via Barca Blaugranes):

"He is so dynamic that he can participate in four or five positions up front. He is the player who best takes advantage of the spaces and that is how the goal came: perfect timing and a great pass from Joao. His acceleration gives us a lot and he understands what the interior position requires."

He added:

"I'm the one who has trusted him the most. He's the player with the most assists of the team. He scores, in the 1v1 he's daring more… he's extraordinary. When there was criticism, I had no doubt that Raphinha was going to succeed here."

However, things might change for Raphinha this summer as Xavi has been sacked. Hansi Flick has now been appointed and the Catalan side's board might opt to sell him to ease their financial crisis.