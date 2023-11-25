Saudi Arabian clubs plot £17 million move for Manchester United star amid rumors of Raphael Varane and Casemiro leaving for the Middle East – Reports

Saudi Pro League outfits are reportedly aiming to lure Christian Eriksen away from Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Saudi Arabian sides are keeping tabs on Eriksen's situation at Old Trafford right now. They could table a bid in the region of £17 million to secure the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan man's signature in the middle of the season.

Eriksen, who joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, could decide to leave his current club in search of a new adventure. The 31-year-old has also dropped down in the Old Trafford outfit's pecking order this term, starting eight of his 15 appearances so far.

As of now, the Ajax academy product is recovering from a knee issue. He suffered the injury in a 1-0 win over Luton Town earlier this month.

So far, the Dane has helped Manchester United lift one EFL Cup. He has made 59 appearances across competitions for Erik ten Hag's team, scoring three goals and contributing 12 assists in the process.

Manchester United, on the other hand, could also potentially lose two other senior first-team players to Saudi Arabian outfits next January. Both Raphael Varane and Casemiro have reportedly been linked with permanent switches to the Middle East in the past couple of weeks.

Erik ten Hag delivers injury updates on four Manchester United stars before Everton tie

During a recent pre-match press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag offered injury updates on summer arrivals Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. He said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"Andre is okay. He stepped in training today, he's good. Rasmus: still is a close finish. He's training, he finished outside, making very good steps and we have to wait until tomorrow and we will make a final decision."

Onana, who arrived in a switch worth up to £47 million from Inter Milan earlier this summer, sustained a minor injury while on international duty with Cameroon earlier this month. Hojlund, on the other hand, injured his hamstring during his team's 1-0 league win over Luton Town.

Asked about Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans, the Dutch tactician replied:

"Luke Shaw will be available for Sunday, he will be in the squad. Jonny: he's on the way back, he's not ready for Everton, he will not take long."

Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the league table, are next set to face Everton during their trip to Goodison Park on November 26.