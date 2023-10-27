Saudi Arabian clubs ready huge offer to lure Jadon Sancho from Manchester United – Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly willing to offer a £200,000-a-week package to sign Manchester United star Jadon Sancho next year.

Sancho, 23, has been out of Manchester United's first-team setup since his public outburst on X, formerly known as Twitter, against Erik ten Hag last September. He hit back at his gaffer, who complained about the star's poor training performances, in a now deleted post.

With reports suggesting that the Englishman is forced to train away from his squad of late, Sancho's future at Old Trafford is currently in doubt. He has allegedly been linked with a move back to his former club Borussia Dortmund and even Juventus in the upcoming window.

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Saudi Arabian teams are willing to provide competition to the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus in their pursuit of Sancho. They are keen to hand the winger a salary of £200,000-a-week to beat other potential suitors.

Borussia Dortmund, who sold Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of £73 million in 2021, are not in a position to offer even half of the aforesaid salary. Juventus, on the other hand, are also thought to be not financially strong enough to match Saudi Arabian teams' offer.

Meanwhile, Sancho could be open to moving away from Old Trafford in the future. He has struggled to shine under Ten Hag, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 44 games under the manager.

Dimitar Berbatov offers prediction for match between Manchester United and rivals City

In his column for the Metro, ex-Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov predicted a 1-1 draw in the Red Devils' Premier League encounter against Manchester City on Sunday (October 29). He wrote:

"If United allow the same freedom like they did against Copenhagen to City, they are going to suffer. You need to be 100 per cent more concentrated against City. I'll go for a draw. Hopefully, if United don't make silly mistakes, they can get a surprising win."

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League past term, are eighth in the 2023-24 table with 15 points from nine matches. City, on the other hand, are second with 21 points from nine games.

However, Pep Guardiola's outfit have a big upper-hand over the Red Devils. They have registered 13 victories, three draws and eight defeats in their last 24 Premier League matches against their city rivals.