Saudi Arabian giants readying €60 million offer to sign Barcelona forward this summer: Reports

Al-Ittihad are ready to offer €60m for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward has been in inspired form of late for the Catalans and has turned heads in the Middle East.

Ad

Last season, Torres registered 19 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions for the LaLiga champions. The 25-year-old served largely as cover for Robert Lewandowski, while also operating on the flanks when required.

Torres has started the new season with a bang, scoring two goals in two games already. The player is highly valued by Hansi Flick for his versatility, and is a key part of the German manager's plans.

However, Barcelona remain under financial difficulties and are likely to turn to player sales to address the situation. Al-Ittihad are now ready to tempt the Catalans with a lucrative offer for the 25-year-old.

Ad

Trending

The Saudi side are looking to upgrade their attack and initially wanted Porto's Rodrigo Mora for the job. Their €75m offer for the teenage sensation, however, was rejected by the Portuguese club.

Porto are reluctant to let Mora go, prompting Al-Ittihad to turn to Torres. Barcelona are struggling to register players at the moment, and funds from the Spaniard's potential sale could help their cause.

However, the player remains settled at Camp Nou and has no desire to leave. Meanwhile, Flick also wants the Catalans to keep hold of Torres.

Ad

What did Ferran Torres say after inspiring Barcelona to another remontada?

Ferran Torres

Barcelona were 2-0 down against Levante at the start of the second half on Saturday, August 23, before Pedri ignited the comeback with a superb goal in the 49th minute. Ferran Torres then made it 2-2 three minutes later, before Unai Elgezabal's unfortunate own goal late in the game completed another remontada for the Catalans.

Ad

Speaking after the win, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Torres insisted that he is capable enough to be a starter for the LaLiga champions.

“I’ve always believed I can be important in this team. I see myself capable of being a starter, and whenever the manager sees fit, I have to take advantage of it. The competition is very high, but it’s good,” said Torres.

Torres is under contract with Barcelona until 2027. With Robert Lewandowski turning 37 earlier this week, and already in the final year of his contract, the Spaniard could have a bigger role to play for the Catalans this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More