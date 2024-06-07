Saudi Arabian giants want to sign 25-year-old Barcelona superstar - Reports

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad are making preparations to sign 25-year-old Barcelona superstar Jules Kounde, according to reports coming out of Spain. There have been rumors that the Blaugrana are interested in selling the defender this summer to balance their books and deal with financial problems.

There are already reports of interest coming from across Europe, with clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain all keeping an eye on Kounde. However, these European clubs will have to be wary of the interest and deep pockets of Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad.

The club made massive moves in the transfer window last summer, signing Liverpool's Fabinho and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante. They also signed Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema on a free transfer. However, after conceding 54 goals in 34 Saudi Pro League games - the worst defensive record in the top six - a defensive signing has become a priority.

Trending

According to SPORT, there are already conversations between Barcelona and Al-Ittihad, with the Saudi club serious about signing Jules Kounde. Their deep pockets will also help with the Blaugrana's financial situation, as they seek temporary relief and more leeway to improve the squad.

However, negotiations are yet to begin in full swing, with Kounde currently part of France's EURO squad. He played 35 La Liga games for Barca last season, helping to ensure that they conceded only 34 goals.

Former Barcelona defender praises Blaugrana wonderkid

Former Barcelona defender Sylvinho has expressed only words of praise for academy graduate Lamine Yamal, who has joined up with the first team at Camp Nou. The wonderkid has exceeded expectations in his first full season at the club. He in 37 La Liga games and 10 UEFA Champions League games in the 2023-24 campaign.

Seven goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions have set the winger up as one of the biggest talents of Barcelona's future. Sylvinho believes as much, saying that the Spanish winger will cause concerns for the Albania national team, which former defender coaches (via Barca Universal):

“Yamal has everything to be a great player, perhaps one of the best in the world, left-footed, fast, with goals and the ability to provide assists… And still very young, he will be a danger for us, of course."

Spain will face Albania on June 24 in the UEFA Euro 2024 group stages, with Croatia and Italy being the other members of their group.

Meawhile, the sky is easily the limit for Yamal. He will hope he can mitigate potential long-term injuries and continue at the top of European football regularly in the coming years.