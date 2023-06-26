Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli are reportedly in conversation with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, who is set to become a free agent soon.

Firmino's Liverpool contract is set to expire come the end of this month. While he has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid, Al-Ahli now seem to be advancing towards signing him on a Bosman move.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano provided the update on the Saudi Pro League club's pursuit of the Brazilian via his Twitter account on Sunday, June 25. He tweeted:

"Understand Al Ahli are in talks to sign Roberto Firmino. Negotiations ongoing, waiting for player’s final decision."

Romano added:

"Al Ahli are preparing medicals in case they get the green light later this week."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Saudi



Al Ahli are preparing medicals in case they get the green light later this week. Understand Al Ahli are in talks to sign Roberto Firmino. Negotiations ongoing, waiting for player’s final decision. 🟢Al Ahli are preparing medicals in case they get the green light later this week. Understand Al Ahli are in talks to sign Roberto Firmino. Negotiations ongoing, waiting for player’s final decision. 🟢🇸🇦 #SaudiAl Ahli are preparing medicals in case they get the green light later this week. https://t.co/k8MH6PCGvJ

Firmino could become Al-Ahli's second big-name addition this summer if the deal goes through. The Saudi Arabian giants are reportedly close to signing Chelsea's 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winning goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as well.

Firmino would also be part of a major influx of players from Europe's top five leagues to the Saudi Pro League. N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema (both Al-Ittihad), Hakim Ziyech (Al-Nassr), Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly (both Al-Hilal) are the other prominent names.

Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool as a club legend

Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool from TSG Hoffenheim back in the summer of 2015 for a transfer fee worth around £28 million. Over the past eight seasons, he has proven to be worth every penny for the Reds.

Overall, Firmino played 362 times across competitions for Liverpool, contributing 111 goals and 79 assists. He won every competition he played in while with the team except the UEFA Europa League.

The Brazilian's trophy cabinet includes the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League trophy, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. He won the FA Community Shield at the start of the 2022-23 season as well.

Firmino has also won 55 caps for Brazil, with the last of those coming in the 2021 Copa America final, which they lost 1-0 to Argentina. He has scored 17 goals and laid out seven assists in those games for the Selecao, while winning the 2019 Copa America.

Poll : 0 votes