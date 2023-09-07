Saudi club set to make late move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho - Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq are set to make a shocking loan move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to CBS correspondent James Benge (via @UtdPlug).

The 23-year-old's future at the club is currently shrouded with uncertainty after he spoke out publicly against Erik ten Hag. This occurred on September 2, after the Red Devils were defeated 3-1 against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Sancho wasn't included in the matchday squad. When queried about this in an interview, the Dutch tactician claimed the England international hadn't been training at the level required of him.

Jadon Sancho released a public statement on X (formerly Twitter) account, claiming that he was being scapegoated by Ten Hag. While the United hierarchy are yet to publicly acknowledge the fallout, Ten Hag is likely to exclude Sancho from further matchday squads after the international break.

Al-Ettifaq could potentially provide a lifeline to Sancho. The Saudi Pro League side are reportedly considering a last-minute loan move for the Manchester United winger.

Steven Gerrard and Co. have already signed the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Demarai Gray, and Moussa Dembele this summer. Sancho would be an exceptional signing, however, they will need to act fast as the SPL transfer deadline is set for midnight tonight (September 7).

Mark Ogden reveals several Manchester United stars aren't 'fans' of Jadon Sancho amid Ten Hag controversy

ESPN's Mark Ogden recently revealed several Manchester United players aren't the biggest fans of Jadon Sancho due to his perceived lack of effort.

The 23-year-old is currently in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after his public statement defending himself against Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has failed to justify his $87.94 million price tag so far, scoring just 12 goals in 82 appearances across all competitions to date. The United right-winger no longer has a starting spot in the Red Devils or England's starting XI, having made three appearances as a substitute this season.

Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live (via Daily Mirror):

"Not every player is popular with his teammates. Dressing rooms aren't always happy places and I have been told there are some players that aren't big fans of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United. If they feel his performances and commitment aren't matching up to their level, it's going to be an issue."

It is currently unclear what his future at the club will entail. He is unlikely to be involved in Manchester United's next game against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16, after the international break.