Saudi giants Al-Hilal will not move to sign Barcelona star after sealing deal for Liverpool's Darwin Nunez: Reports

Al-Hilal have reportedly decided to end their interest in Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski after signing Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. The Saudi Pro League side are no longer in the market for a forward, as they believe in the Uruguayan striker.

According to a report in SPORT, Lewandowski was on Al-Hilal's radar, and they were plotting to sign him next summer when his contract at Barcelona expires. They were also willing to make an offer this summer, should the Polish star show interest in making the switch to the Saudi league.

However, the Middle Eastern club have now decided not to make any move for Lewandowski following the addition of Nunez, for a reported €53 million. The decision will see the former Bayern Munich star remain at Camp Nou for the upcoming season under Hansi Flick.

The Polish star spoke about his future at the club earlier in the summer and admitted that it had not been decided. He added that he was happy at the Catalan club and said (via BeIN SPORTS):

"In this sport, even a week can change everything. I want to enjoy the present and see what happens. I'm happy here. With players feeling good physically and emotionally, performance improves. Flick understands that perfectly."

The 36-year-old was a key figure under Flick last season, scoring 27 goals in the league and 11 times in the UEFA Champions League. The Barcelona star started in 44 games in both competitions, while coming off the bench thrice.

Robert Lewandowski spoke about his Barcelona future in July

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Carrusel Deportivo (via Mundo Deportivo) ahead of the new season and claimed the main aim of the season should be to win more silverware. The striker hinted that he plans to stay and help the Catalan side and said:

"The most important thing is the titles we want to win. I can help with my performances, but the important thing is the team's objective. This year is going to be more difficult, because all the teams want to beat us. We are here to prepare well for the season and we can improve things, we have to take a step forward and improve things."

When quizzed about his future at the club, the Polish star added:

"There are many things in my head. For me the important thing is not what happens at the end of the season, but what I can do in the current season. I have peace of mind, let's look at this season first."

Barcelona start their LaLiga campaign on August 16 at Mallorca. They face Como in the Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday, August 10, in preparation for the new season.

