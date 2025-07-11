Saudi giants enter race to sign Manchester United target with €52m release clause: Reports

According to a report by Calciomercato via GOAL, Al-Hilal look set to rival Manchester United and Al-Qadsiah for the signature of Moise Kean. The Italian striker has impressed for Fiorentina, and his performances have seen a couple of sides consider breaking his €52 million release clause this summer.

Kean’s release clause is set to expire on July 15, and while La Viola have offered him a new contract, he could be tempted to leave Florence. The 25-year-old was the second-highest goalscorer in Italy last season behind Mateo Retegui. He bagged 25 goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions, with 19 strikes in Serie A.

Kean joined Fiorentina from Juventus in the summer of 2024 for a reported €13 million fee and remains contracted to them until the summer of 2029.

Al-Hilal will hope they can beat Manchester United to the Italian striker's signature. However, the Red Devils are in desperate need to revamp their attack after a terrible campaign. They finished 15th in the Premier League, their lowest league finish in half a century.

Cameroon national team coach reveals Manchester United target is frustrated with delay

Cameroon assistant coach Ashu Cyprian Besong has revealed Bryan Mbuemo is frustrated with the delays surrounding his move to Manchester United this summer. The Cameroonian forward was impressive for Brentford and is expected to complete a move to the Red Devils this summer.

In a recent interview with Telecom Asia via FotMob, Besong revealed the Bees star is frustrated with the lack of motion with the potential move, saying:

“Obviously he is very frustrated with how long it’s taken. But he’s a professional and anticipates these things. I spoke to him about a week ago and he is very calm with everything that is going on. But of course, he’s already told them he wants to go to United. He just wanted the two clubs to find an agreement as he’s very grateful for the opportunity that he’s been given by Brentford in his career.”

Manchester United have been tipped to have a busy transfer window after their cataclysmic season that saw them fail to manage a top-half finish. They have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported fee of €62.5 million, and Mbuemo is tipped to follow imminently.

Mbuemo joined Brentford in the summer of 2019 for a reported €6.5 million from Troyes. He has scored 70 and provided 51 assists in 242 games, with 20 goals and nine assists coming in 42 games across competitions last season.

