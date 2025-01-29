Saudi giants turn focus to €100m-rated Real Madrid star as Neymar replacement: Reports

According to a report by Real Madrid Confidencial, Al-Hilal are looking at Los Blancos star Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Neymar Jr. The report claims that the Saudi Arabian club are planning a €100 million move for the Brazilian.

Rodrygo joined the Spanish giants in 2019 from Santos for a reported €45 million fee. The forward has since scored 65 goals and provided 47 assists in 244 games, helping the Madrid-based giants win three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles, and one Copa del Rey.

The Real Madrid attacker's contract at the club runs until the summer of 2028. He is currently enjoying a strong season with the reigning Spanish and European champions, with 10 goals and seven assists in 1781 minutes across 27 games.

"Everyone makes individual decisions" - Real Madrid boss shares opinion on Saudi Pro League clubs' reported interest in Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to questions about Saudi Pro League clubs' interest in Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. The Saudi Arabian league has been signing top footballers over the last few years, with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema moving to the Middle East.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's final group stage game of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League against Brest, the Italian addressed the aforementioned rumors. The five-time Champions League winner said (via Managing Madrid):

"I understand everything, in football... I understood that Kroos left football, few understood it, but I did... Everyone makes individual decisions. I see the player wanting to stay here. Vinicius thinks about choosing glory...”

Saudi Arabian clubs are consistently linked with moves for the best players in the world, with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah currently said to be on top of their list. The Saudi Pro League recently lost Brazilian superstar Neymar as Al-Hilal terminated his contract after he struggled with injuries at the club.

