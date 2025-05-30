Saudi giants willing to pay whatever Manchester United ask for to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer: Reports

Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to make Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes one of the highest-paid players this summer. They are highly interested in signing him and could pay around £100 million in transfer fees.

Ad

Fernandes has inarguably been Manchester United's best player since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2021. He has scored 98 goals and provided 87 assists in 290 games. He's helped them win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

However, his time at the club could be nearing its end. As per transfer expert Fabzirio Romano, Al-Hilal are highly interested in signing Fernandes this summer. They are willing to pay whatever United demands, and the decision with depend on the midfielder and the English giants.

Ad

Trending

After Manchester United's defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final on May 21, the Portuguese said about his future (via The Sun):

"I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I'm too much or it's time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I've always said it and I keep my word in the same way.

Ad

"If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it's what it is, and football sometimes is like this."

Fernandes' contract with the Red Devils expires in 2027.

Ruben Amorim on Bruno Fernandes' future at Manchester United

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League this season and didn't win any trophies. They also failed to qualify for any European competition for next season, leading to financial ramifications. Hence, there has been plenty of speculation around Bruno Fernandes' future as he could earn a big transfer fee.

Ad

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim spoke about the midfielder's comments after the Europa League defeat, and he said (via manutd.com):

"It is important for Bruno to see that we are changing a lot of things in our club. The behaviour, the everyday organisation, the pace of training. All these things, if he sees that we are doing that across all levels, he will want to stay at this club. He loves this club.

Ad

"That is the most important thing, not the Champions League. He wants to win with this club and he trains and behaves at a high level. Everybody here needs to do that - he will be here for that."

Bruno Fernandes, 30, has registered 19 goals and 20 assists in 57 games across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More