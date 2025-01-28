Saudi heavyweights Al-Hilal plot €300m bid for Real Madrid star with mammoth contract lined up: Reports 

According to AS, Saudi heavyweight Al-Hilal is plotting a move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian has emerged as a target in a transfer that could see Los Blancos receive a record-breaking €300 million for his services.

The proposed move would see him eclipse former Al-Hilal star and Vinicius' Brazil teammate Neymar Jr., who left Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain for €222 million in 2017.

Vinicius is one of the best players in the world, coming second in last year's Ballon d'Or voting after helping his side win the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League. The forward has continued his fine form this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists in 26 games for the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos are unlikely to be tempted by the offer from the Middle East due to the €1 billion release clause in the Vinicius' contract. However, they will not stand in the forward's way if he chooses to move for better terms.

Vinicius Jr. joined Real Madrid in 2018 for a reported €45 million from Flamengo. He has played 291 games, scoring 101 goals and 83 assists. The Brazilian forward has helped the team win two UEFA Champions League titles, three LaLiga titles, and one Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid enquire about transfer target from Bayern Munich

According to a report by Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Real Madrid has inquired about the availability of Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich. The German is in the final few months of his contract with the Bavarian club and could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Kimmich joined the Bavarian giants in 2015 from RB Leipzig for a reported €8.5 million. He has made 419 appearances for the club and helped the team win eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal cups, and one UEFA Champions League title.

The aforementioned report suggests that Real Madrid has not opened discussions with the versatile German yet, and the European Champions might be seen to strike a deal in this window.

Bayern Munich will be keen to reach a favorable agreement with Los Blancos if there is any uncertainty about the midfielder extending his contract at the club.

