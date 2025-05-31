Saudi Pro League begin talks to sign Lionel Messi with Inter Miami contract set to expire this year: Reports

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have recently begun talks with Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi over a possible transfer, according to TEAMtalk. The PIF are reportedly keen on making Messi one of the faces of the Saudi Pro League, alongside long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal were reportedly in the running to sign Lionel Messi in the summer of 2023. Even though he was offered €1.4 billion, he opted to respect his family's wishes and signed for Inter Miami on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Despite being snubbed two years ago, the PIF have reportedly reopened discussions with the 37-year-old. They aim is to sign the Argentina icon in the coming months, with Messi's current deal set to expire at the end of the year. He will be able to sign with any club as a free agent from July 1.

Messi has not been linked with any club yet, as the PIF allegedly want to understand his intentions first. However, the Barcelona legend could likely join one of the four PIF-backed clubs, consisting of Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, or Al-Ahli.

"Has us so spoiled" - Javier Mascherano makes Lionel Messi claim following Inter Miami's 4-2 win against Montreal

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi after he scored a brilliant brace during their 4-2 win over Montreal. The two sides faced each other in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on May 28.

Messi was back at his very best as he scored a brace and provided one assist for Luis Suarez. The Argentine looked unplayable at times and played a pivotal part in his side winning their first game in four fixtures across all competitions.

During the post-match press conference, Mascherano said (via GOAL):

“Well, Leo is a player who has us so spoiled that it looks like all he does is easy to do, and at this stage of his career and the reality is it is not only his play but how he competes, it is contagious, and we all follow his lead."

He then praised Luis Suarez, who also netted a brace in their win over Montreal:

“As for Luis, I am very happy for him. A player who has scored so many goals over his career, I am sure it was tough and strange to go through a stretch of games without scoring. But his effort and desire were always there.”

Lionel Messi has arguably been Inter Miami's best player this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

