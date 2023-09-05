Saudi Pro League club set to make €65 million offer to sign Real Madrid defender – Reports

An unnamed Saudi Pro League club are reportedly set to launch a €65 million offer to rope in Real Madrid star David Alaba in the near future.

Alaba, 31, has cemented himself as a regular starter at Los Blancos since arriving on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2021. He has helped them lift six trophies so far, including a UEFA Champions League crown.

According to Fichajes, an unnamed Saudi Arabian outfit are likely to increase their initial bid to lure Alaba away from Santiago Bernabeu. Last month, the team had lodged an offer of around €40 million to add the 101-cap Austria international to their squad.

Now, the Saudi Pro League outfit are expected to test Real Madrid's determination about holding on to the left-footed defender before their deadline day on Thursday (September 7). They are said to be preparing a €55 million plus €10 million in add-ons offer for the star.

However, Real Madrid are unwilling to let go of Alaba in light of Eder Militao's long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury. Apart from the former Bayern Munich player, they just have captain Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger as first-team central defensive options.

Alaba, whose Real Madrid contract is set to expire in June 2026, has scored five goals and eight assists in 89 games for his club so far.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos offers his opinion on football in the Saudi Pro League

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos expressed his frustration about a host of players opting to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. He said:

"It has been said that ambitious football is played there, but everything revolves around money. In the end, it is a decision for money and against football. That's when it starts to be difficult for the football we all know and love. Everyone has to make that decision for themselves."

Sharing further thoughts on Saudi Arabian football, Kroos continued:

"Cristiano Ronaldo decided to do it towards the end of his career. But it becomes very difficult when players, who are in the middle of their career and have the quality to play for the best clubs in Europe, decide to make those changes. The lack of human rights is something that would prevent me from making such a change."

Due to the financial backing from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi Pro League has attracted a number of superlative names. They have managed to rope in the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino.