Saudi Pro League clubs enter race and are prepared to pay €60m for 22-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

The Saudi Pro League is reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood to the Middle East. The English attacker is set to leave Old Trafford this summer with the club deciding to sell.

MARCA's Jose Felix Diaz (via mufcMPB) reports that Saudi Arabia is set to push for Greenwood this summer. The report doesn't name any clubs looking to sign the Red Devils man who is currently on loan at La Liga side Getafe.

Greenwood has impressed at the Estadio Coliseum with 10 goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions. He joined Jose Bordalas' side after Manchester United decided against reinstating him into Erik ten Hag's team.

The Englishman was arrested in January 2022 for sexual assault-related charges but those were dropped last year. He's unlikely to have a future in England due to the circumstances surrounding his court case before the Getafe move.

It appears Saudi clubs are prepared to spend €60 million to sign Greenwood. He has a year left on his contract with Manchester United and last played for them the same month of his arrest.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and Juventus have also contacted the Red Devils about his availability. He may need to decide whether to remain in Europe or head out of the continent.

Getafe's president suggested Barcelona contacted him about Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Getafe want to keep Manchester United's academy graduate although there have also been suggestions that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs. Their president Angel Torres downplayed Atletico's link but admitted Barca president Joan Laporta had made contact (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"No one from Atlético Madrid has asked me about Mason Greenwood. The only one who asked me about the player was Barca president Laporta."

Romano claims that Barca have ruled themselves out of the race to sign Greenwood. This could be due to the finances involved as the Catalans are struggling economically.

A potential auction with clubs from the Saudi Pro League would likely lead to defeat. Saudi has lured some of Europe's high-profile names to the Middle East recently following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in January 2023.

Barca boss Xavi has the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez at his disposal. Greenwood has been catching the eye in La Liga but €60 million may be too much of an ask for the Blaugrana.