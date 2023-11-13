Saudi Pro League clubs preparing €100 million offer to sign Manchester United superstar potentially in January: Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly willing to pay €100 million to sign Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes.

According to Fichajes (via Centredevils), Fernandes has garnered interest from Saudi and is the latest high-profile name to be linked with a move to the Middle East. Several Saudi Pro League clubs are preparing a €100 million (£87.3 million) bid for the Portuguese playmaker.

The 29-year-old has been in fine form this season since replacing Harry Maguire as Manchester United's captain in the summer. He's bagged four goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions.

Fernandes has been the Red Devils' midfield protagonist ever since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020. The Portugal international has posted 68 goals and 57 assists in 201 games, winning the Carabao Cup last season.

The 2019-20 Europa League top scorer has three years left on his contract so Manchester United are under no pressure to sell. He doesn't appear to be pushing for a departure despite his side's poor run of results this season.

However, Saudi clubs are putting together a proposal for Fernandes which could arrive as early as January. Those clubs are likely to be the clubs backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli).

Jamie Redknapp expects Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund will soon end his Premier League goal drought

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score in the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund continues to struggle in the Premier League since his €75 million move from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer. The Dane is joint-top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with five goals in four games.

However, Hojlund, 20, has failed to find the net in his nine Premier League appearances. That has coincided with Manchester United being the lowest scorers in the top half of the league (13 goals).

Jamie Redknapp has backed the Denmark international to be a star for the Red Devils despite his issues in front of goal in the league. He alluded to a chance the young forward missed in a 1-0 win against Luton Town (November 11) [via FootballTalk]:

"If you’re going to win titles, you need goals from your forwards. If you look at Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Strikers need to be feared but I do see a player in Hojlund. I like his movement and he was unlucky not to score against Luton. It came off his knee or his hip."

Redknapp thinks the former FC Copenhagen striker just needs a bit more luck in the Premier League:

"He tried to react and improvise. It just hasn’t happened for him but when he gets one, he’ll get two, three and it will start to come. He’s got pace and he doesn’t look fazed by playing for Manchester United. He just needs that little bit of luck in the Premier League.”

Hojlund joined Erik ten Hag's side still a work in progress given his age. He managed 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season.