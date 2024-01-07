Saudi Pro League giants join Al-Ittihad in race to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah: Reports

Al-Ittihad have reportedly been joined in pursuit of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah by their Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reports that the current Saudi Pro League leaders have made contact with Salah's entourage. They are looking to swoop for the Egyptian forward at the end of the season.

Speculation over Salah's future at Liverpool has been growing following last summer. Al-Ittihad tried signing the 31-year-old and even agreed on personal terms with the Reds attacker.

However, the Merseyside giants rejected offers of up to £150 million for Salah from Al-Numoor, per The Guardian. They remain interested in the Premier League's current joint-top scorer.

Mohamed Salah has been one of the Premier League's standout performers this season. He's posted 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions.

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo made it clear that he would welcome the Reds hero to the Middle East with open arms. He said in December (via Sky Sports):

"If Mo Salah is available, has an interest to come and everything is aligned, I would be incredibly delighted."

Salah has just over a year left on his contract at Liverpool. He joined the Anfield outfit from AS Roma in 2017 and has won seven major trophies with the club.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez struggled to choose between Mohamed Salah and Al-Hilal superstar Neymar

Mohamed Salah could link up with Neymar at Al-Hilal.

If Mohamed Salah were to make the move to Al-Hilal he would join Brazilian superstar Neymar. The former Barcelona man has been with Jorge Jesus' side since last summer after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in a €90 million deal.

Neymar, 31, had his season cut short in September when he suffered a cruciate ligament tear. He's set to miss the rest of the campaign which is a mighty blow for the current runaway Saudi Pro League leaders.

However, Neymar is regarded as one of world football's best talents when he's in action. He recently overtook Pele as Brazil's record goalscorer, with 79 goals in 128 games.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez faced the Brazilian when England drew 0-0 with the South Americans in a friendly in 2017. He was asked which of Neymar and his Reds teammate Salah was the better player (via The Sun):

"I'm not sure who is best! They're both incredible players and it's a pleasure for me to come up against such talent."

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's protagonist during his six-year stay at Anfield. He's bagged 204 goals and 88 assists in 332 games, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Meanwhile, Neymar lit up European football while at Barca and PSG, part of the famous 'MSN' frontline at Camp Nou. He played in that fearsome front three alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, posting 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games.