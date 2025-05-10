Saudi Pro League giants set to hold 3rd meeting with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in final push for summer transfer: Reports

Al Hilal are reportedly unwilling to give up on signing Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes this summer. They are set to hold a third meeting with the Portuguese player's entourage after their initial offers were rejected.

As per a report in the Daily Mirror, Al Hilal offered Fernandes a three-year deal, but it was rejected by his inner circle. He has a contract until 2027 at Manchester United and the Red Devils are keen on holding on to their star player.

Mirror report that the president of Al Hilal, Fahad bin Nafel, met with Fernandes' agent Miguel Ruben and lawyer Caetano Maria on Monday, May 5. They are pushing to get an agreement with the Portuguese star and are planning to offer him a lucrative contract to change his mind.

Ruben Amorim spoke about the interest from Saudi Arabia in signing Fernandes and said (via the BBC):

"Our idea didn't change. We want to keep the best players - and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world. We want Bruno here. It is easy to understand [his importance] - not just because of the numbers but the way he plays and the importance he has during his five years here. It's normal a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno. He is a leader and he's the captain, so he's really important. He is a top player, we need top players."

Paul Scholes urges Manchester United not to sell Bruno Fernandes

Paul Scholes spoke about Saudi Arabian interest in Bruno Fernandes and claimed that Manchester United should not sell their star player. He stated that the midfielder is the best player at the club and they should ensure that the big money offer on his table does not turn his head.

Scholes said (via Daily Mirror):

"Bruno Fernandes has to stay because he’s the best player. He’s involved in nearly everything that Manchester United do well. Sometimes there’s not a lot you can do when there’s such a big demand from the Saudi league, who would pay ridiculous money. It’s quite clear that they need to keep him and build a team around him. It’s just whether they get the option to do that with having money to buy new players and adding space in the squad to bring new players in."

"With the deals that the club have done in the last few years, it’s going to be very difficult for Amorim to get rid of people. If you get into the Champions League, it’s going to be quite easy to bring people in, but at the same time, you’ve got to get people out and that’s going to be the hardest part of his job."

Bruno Fernandes has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder has scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in a disappointing season for the Red Devils.

