Saudi Pro League giants set to make €60 million bid to sign Son Heung-min from Tottenham: Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad are reportedly set to launch a bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-Min.

According to ESPN, the Saudi Pro League champions are set to test the waters with an opening offer of €60 million as well as bonuses. The South Korean is the latest household name to be linked with a move to the Middle East.

Son Heung-Min, 30, endured a disappointing past season compared to his previous campaigns. He did manage 14 goals and six assists in 47 games across competitions. However, this was a stark contrast to the 24 goals and 10 assists he bagged in 45 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Tottenham attacker has reportedly been offered a three-year contract worth €30 million per season. He may be tempted to head to the Saudi Pro League which is growing in numbers of European talent.

Al Ittihad are set to make Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante their second signing of the summer. This comes after they lured Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema to Saudi.

However, Spurs aren't interested in listening to a potential formal bid for the attacker. Alongside this, Son Heung-Min's representatives aren't commenting on a potential move to the Saudi Pro League giants.

Son has two years left on his contract with Tottenham and is one of their key players. He has been at the club since 2015 when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen for €30 million.

Son Heung-Min looks unlikely to be joined by Hugo Lloris in the Saudi Pro League

Lloris is set to reject a move to Saudi.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is another name being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. The French shot-stopper's time with Spurs looks to be coming to an end despite him having a year left on his contract.

However, The Athletic (via Tottenham Insight) reports that Lloris, 36, is set to snub a move to Saudi. He desires to remain in Europe and is eyeing a potential return to former Ligue 1 club OGC Nice.

Lloris will reportedly triple his salary if he did decide to head to the Middle East. However, the veteran goalkeeper is more inclined to return to Nice this summer.

The Frenchman has been at Spurs since 2012 and is their captain. He has made 447 appearances, keeping 151 clean sheets. However, this past season was a dissapointing one as he lacked form. He kept nine clean sheets in 31 games.

