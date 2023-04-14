Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia in December, joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Reports have recently emerged that Lionel Messi could join him in the Middle East next season, with plenty of teams showing interest in him as his Paris Saint-Germain contract is coming to an end after the current campaign.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr has added glitter and value to the SPL, which has since struck lucrative broadcasting deals in Portugal, Italy, Greece, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland within a month of his arrival.

ESPN have now revealed that Ronaldo was just the first of up to 50 players that Saudi Arabia plans to target from Europe's big five leagues this summer. SPL clubs, backed by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport, hope to target out-of-contract players across leagues.

With clubs across Europe experiencing financial difficulties, the Saudi clubs want to make the most of the opportunity and recruit "high-quality" players. Besides Messi, players like Roberto Firmino, Ilkay Gundogan, Adama Traore, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure have also been named as possible targets for SPL clubs at the end of the 2022-23 season.

A football agent has also revealed to ESPN that he has held talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia about them signing international players from Spain, Morocco, and Colombia. He also stated that clubs were keen on high-profile coaches too.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Rudi Garcia after Al-Nassr parts ways with head coach

Al-Nassr have recently announced that they have parted ways with head coach Rudi Garcia. The Frenchman took charge of the SPL side at the start of the season and led the club in 26 matches, winning 18 times, losing thrice, and drawing five times.

In a statement on social media, Al-Nassr said:

"Al-Nassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months."

Following this, Ronaldo took to social media to thank Garcia and wish him well for the future. The 38-year-old wrote on his Instagram story:

"Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will return to action on Tuesday, April 18, when they take on Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby.

