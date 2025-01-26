Saudi Pro League sides keen on signing Barcelona star Pedri: Reports

Saudi Pro League sides are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Pedri, as per Spanish outlet SPORT. A fresh amount of €4 billion has been injected into the league in the lead up to the 2034 FIFA World Cup. A part of the amount will be used to sign new players to attract more audiences to the Saudi Arabian league and the 2034 World Cup.

Barcelona's Pedri is the top target of multiple clubs in the Saudi league. During the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh, the Saudi authorities also contacted Hector Peris, Pedri's representative and the CEO of LEADERBROCk Sports Group to sign the 22-year-old. La Blaugrana defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, January 12.

Saudi Arabian sides also want to make the midfielder an ambassador of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. However, Barcelona are standing firm on their stance of not considering any bids for Pedri while his release clause is €1 billion.

Trending

Earlier, Saudi clubs were reportedly willing to pay €350 million for Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. However, Pedri is expected to stay loyal to the La Liga giants, rejecting future offers.

The 22-year-old's contract was set to expire in the summer of 2026 but La Blaugrana's sporting director, Deco, and Pedri's representative Hector Peris have agreed to extend his deal until 2030.

Hansi Flick hints at resting Pedri and making changes in Barcelona squad ahead of Valencia clash

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 - Source: Getty

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is planning to make changes to his side's starting XI for their LaLiga clash against Valencia. La Blaugrana will host Valencia at Estadi Olimpic Lluis on Sunday, January 26.

During a recent press conference, Hansi Flick talked about rotations in the squad and hinted at dropping Pedri from the starting XI. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"At this moment he is playing at 100% and very well. I already mentioned that we changed the philosophy regarding Pedri. He will continue to play because it suits him better. He may not be in the starting eleven. We need fresh legs to face Valencia. We will see. These are changes planned in the team."

The 22-year-old Spanish midfielder has played 31 matches across all competitions for La Blaugrana this season, bagging four goals and four assists. Pedri, who missed multiple important matches last season due to a hamstring injury, has maintained his fitness this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback