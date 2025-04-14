Saudi Pro League sides ready to sign Manchester United star amid exit rumors: Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United star Andre Onana this summer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ad

Onana, 29, has recently received a lot of flak for his error-prone displays for the Red Devils. He has conceded 56 goals in 43 total appearances in the ongoing term, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

With Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim deciding to drop Onana in his team's recent 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle United, the shot-stopper could be sold this summer. He has a contract until June 2028 at the Old Trafford outfit.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Onana, who left Inter Milan for around £47 million in 2023, has played 94 games across all competitions for Manchester United. He has registered 23 clean sheets and shipped 139 goals, including 99 in the league, so far for his current club.

Before joining the Red Devils from Inter Milan, Onana played for Ajax.

Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United ace

Earlier this Sunday (April 13), Manchester United crashed to a 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle United. Sandro Tonali scored before Alejandro Garnacho's first-half equaliser. After the break, Harvey Barnes bagged a brace, and Bruno Guimaraes netted his side's fourth goal.

Ad

After the end of the clash, Red Devils great Roy Keane was asked to offer his thoughts on Altay Bayindir's error leading to Guimaraes' goal. He said on Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"You go back to the decision making. It's too risky, it's absolutely too risky. There are players around you! At the highest level, the real top players, it's about your decision making. I'm quick to defend goalkeepers when they first come into the team because it does take five, six, seven games to get up to speed with the shots, whatever. But that basic mistake there is just..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keane, who won seven Premier League titles as a player, concluded:

"Honestly, I can’t understand it because this is top level, this is big-boy stuff. If you're going to go long or you're going to chip it, make sure you go too far so then at least it's up the pitch. If you lose it there, you know what's going to happen. If you lose it there, someone's in on goal, on top of you. That's just common sense."

Bayindir, 27, made his Premier League debut against Newcastle. The 27-year-old shot-stopper has recorded two clean sheets and conceded 14 goals for Manchester United so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More