Saudi Pro League sides set to make ambitious move to lure Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr – Reports

A number of Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs are reportedly aiming to lure Vinicius Jr. away from Real Madrid in the near future.

According to Fichajes.net, the SPL has identified the Brazilian as a transfer target following Neymar Jr's recent injury. They are keen to sign the 23-year-old player to boost their popularity in the footballing world.

Al-Ahli, who are currently fifth in the 2023-24 league standings with 19 points from nine games, are said to be the front-runners in the race to sign Vinicius. They paid close to €200 million to add the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino to their squad earlier this year.

However, Al-Ahli could face competition from a number of unnamed Saudi clubs in the future. They are expected to lodge a significant bid to convince Real Madrid to part ways with their forward next summer.

Vinicius, who recently signed a contract extension until June 2028 at the Santiago Bernabeu, currently has a release clause of €1 billion.

A Flamengo academy graduate, the 24-cap Brazil international is considered to be one of the best inverted wingers in the world. He has helped Los Blancos lift a total of nine trophies so far, including two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy in the process.

Vinicius has scored 62 goals and registered 65 assists in 232 appearances across all competitions since joining Los Blancos in 2018. He is currently averaging a goal involvement at a rate of every 124 minutes.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham hailed by media after England's 3-1 win against Italy

Following England's 3-1 win over Gli Azzurri at Wembley, Italian news website Tuttosport.com hailed Real Madrid summer arrival Jude Bellingham by likening him to an extra-terrestrial. They wrote (h/t Sport Bible):

"A Martian at Wembley. It's Jude Bellingham, who confirms for the umpteenth time this season that he has everything to become the next phenomenon of world football. Real Madrid's midfielder was too strong, omnipresent and decisive in the actions of the first two English goals, for an Italy which in any case does not disfigure."

Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €134 million in July, provided a fine performance against Italy on Tuesday (October 17). He earned the penalty kick for Harry Kane's first goal and also created Marcus Rashford's second-half goal.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has registered 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across all competitions this season for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.