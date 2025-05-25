Saudi side ready to launch £35 million bid for Manchester United star - Reports

Saudi Arabian side Neom SC are prepared to make a move to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, as per The Mirror. The Red Devils will receive an offer of around £35 million for the former Inter Milan man, who has struggled at the club.

Manchester United are considering their options in the goalkeeping position this summer after both Onana and Altay Bayindir have failed to impress. They will consider offers for the Cameroon international in a bid to finance a move for one of their other targets in the position.

Saudi First Division champions Neom SC are prepared to pay up to £35 million to sign the 29-year-old shot-stopper after securing promotion to the Saudi Pro League. They are also prepared to offer a salary of around £15 million per annum to sign the Cameroon international this summer.

Backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Neom SC are prepared to invest heavily ahead of their return to the top-flight. They will aim to emulate Aramco-backed Al-Qadsiah, who appear set to finish third in their first season back in the top-flight after their promotion.

Neom SC have a number of former Europe-based players on their books, including defenders Alfa Semedo and Ahmed Hegazy, as well as forward Said Benrahma. They also have Saudi national team captain Salman Al-Faraj, and made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Kevin de Bruyne as part of their attempts to strengthen ahead of next season.

The club intends to reach the FIFA Club World Cup in the next five years, and their King Khalid Sports City Stadium will host games in the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The signing of Onana will be a good first step towards achieving their goals as a football club.

Manchester United star offered to Premier League rivals: Reports

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has been offered to Arsenal ahead of the summer, as per reports. The Argentine forward is set to make a move in the summer after coach Ruben Amorim asked him to find a new club.

TBR Football reports that Garnacho's representatives have contacted Arsenal to inform them of the availability of the 20-year-old. Manchester United expect a fee of around £51 million for the forward, who helped the Red Devils win the FA Cup last season.

Alejandro Garnacho is a target for both Napoli and Atletico Madrid, with both sides having shown concrete interest in him during the winter. The young winger is sure to change teams this summer, and his future is one to keep an eye on.

