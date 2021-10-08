Senegal vs Namibia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Senegal will look to continue their winning run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Namibia at the Stade Lat-Dior on Saturday.

With two wins from as many games, the Lions of Teranga are at the top of Group H with six points. They're also the only side left in it with a 100% record.

Led by the peerless Sadio Mane, Aliou Cisse's side beat Togo 2-0 in the opening game before seeing off Congo 3-1. The Liverpool ace scored a goal apiece in both games.

Breathing right below their neck is Namibia, who're looking to cause an upset.

Never having qualified for a World Cup before, a victory for the Brave Warriors would hand the group's initiative to them. It would also make their race with Senegal to reach the final qualifying round interesting.

Senegal vs Namibia Head-To-Head

Senegal have won five of their previous six clashes with Namibia, losing once.

That defeat came earlier this year when Namibia beat them 2-1 in the COSAFA Cup.

Senegal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Namibia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Senegal vs Namibia Team News

Senegal

There have not been many changes to head coach Aliou Cisse's squad from last month.

Chelsea star Edouard Mendy is likely to start in goal, although Alfred Gomis is also a good option on the bench.

Napoli's ace defender Kalidou Koulibaly will captain the side with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr the key goalscoring figures.

The headline inclusion is that of Bayern Munich defender Bouna Sarr, who's in line to make his much-anticipated debut.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Namibia

Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe pulled out of the squad last week after suffering a concussion in their league game against Huddersfield.

Elmo Kambindu, who scored the winner against Togo last month, is likely to keep his place in the XI.

Injured: Ryan Nyambe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Senegal vs Namibia Predicted XI

Senegal (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy; Ibrahima Mbaye, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Fode Ballo-Toure; Idrissa Gueye, Pape Sarr; Krepin Diatta, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr; Boulaye Dia.

Namibia (4-4-2): Lloyd Kazapua; Ivan Kamberipa, Ananias Gebhardt, Charles Hambira, Riaan Hanamub; Absalom Limbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Denzil Haoseb, Deon Hotto; Elmo Kambindu, Peter Shalulile.

Senegal vs Namibia Prediction

Namibia, ranked 86 places below Senegal, are a good side defensively.

Also Read

But it's still unlikely to see them get anything from the match as the Lions of Teranga have superior quality all over the pitch.

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Namibia

