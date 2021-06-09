Sergio Ramos makes dramatic U-turn on Real Madrid future - Reports

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has finally decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season, according to reports.

Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid future has been the subject of much debate going into the transfer window. The Los Blancos skipper is in the final year of his contract.

According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid did offer Ramos two deals, only for the 35-year-old to turn them down.

However, Ramos has now made a complete U-turn on his Real Madrid future. The club captain is willing to stay for another year and is also prepared to take a 10% pay cut from his current wages of £312,000 per week.

Despite deciding to stay at Real Madrid, it looks like Los Blancos have already started to plan their future without the influential defender.

If Ramos doesn't get a contract within the next month, the Spanish international will be forced to leave Real as a free agent.

Sergio Ramos' time at Real Madrid seems to be coming to an end after 16 years at the club

Real Madrid signed Sergio Ramos from Sevilla in 2005. Since then, the Spaniard has been ever-present in the first team. However, it seems like Ramos' time at the Bernabeu is coming to an end.

One of the main reasons why Real Madrid is unwilling to offer their captain a new deal is the lengthy knee injury Ramos suffered in January.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez believes that due to playing few games last season, the time has come for Ramos to leave the club.

However, Sergio Ramos has been bullish about his scenario at the club and has always wanted to leave on his own terms. Two months ago, Ramos said:

"I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want. I will perform at the highest level. If not, I stay at home. If not, it wouldn’t be worth it. That I’m fine with my age is no accident.”

However, it looks like Sergio Ramos will have himself to blame for turning down two offers from Real Madrid before dramatically making a U-turn on his future.

