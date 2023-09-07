Serie A club believe they are favorites to sign star despite interest from Manchester United - Report

According to Hard Tackle, AS Roma believe they are the favorites to sign Marcos Leonardo despite Manchester United's interest in the player. Leonardo currently plays for Santos and has scored 16 goals and has provided four assists in 34 matches across competitions this season.

Roma offered €20 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the Brazilian in the summer. However, they eventually went on to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea.

Leonardo is still in Roma's radar and the Serie A side could make a move in the January market. According to II Messaggero, Manchester United have entered the race as well and they are looking to outbid Roma.

The Red Devils have already signed Rasmus Hojlund in the summer. However, the club are keen adding more firepower to their ranks in January and Leonardo could very well be the striker they look to sign.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund spoke about his on-field moment with Casemiro

Rasmus Hojlund made his Manchester United debut during the 3-2 Premier League loss against Arsenal in the Premier League. The Dane came on as a substitute in the match.

He had a passionate on-field moment with Casemiro during the game, which was caught on camera. Speaking on the matter, Hojlund said (via the Red Devils' website):

"He just said something in Spanish. 'Vamos' or something like that. Casemiro hadn't seen me play so he also told me after the match that he was pleasantly surprised by me."

Further speaking about his desire to join the Manchester club, Hojlund said:

"There was a lot of interest but, for me, Manchester United has always been the first priority. The interest and many of these rumours happened early in the period when I made my breakthrough in the national team."

He added:

"Since then, there has been a nice dialogue and then something happens when the window opens, when it really gets going. I would rather keep it to myself [about the other interested clubs] but an interest arises and then the clubs start negotiating."

Hojlund's cameo against Arsenal was impressive and fans were left encouraged by the display.