Serie A club make offer to sign Real Madrid outcast this summer - Reports

According to Diariogol, Serie A football club Napoli have reportedly expressed a keen interest in securing the signing of Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid. The Italian team is closely monitoring the player, who seems open to the idea of returning to Serie A, where he previously showcased his talent during his stint at Fiorentina.

Eager to escape a secondary role and limited playing time at Real Madrid, Odriozola is determined to explore new opportunities in his professional career. Notably, he has played just six games for Madrid since July 2022.

The exact details of the potential transfer remain unknown at this stage, but it appears that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is unwilling to entertain a loan deal.

Instead, he is considering either a direct transfer or a free-agent agreement with Napoli. The Madrid board have already presented this option to the player, reportedly aiming to expedite negotiations.

As part of his plans for the upcoming season, Florentino Perez is already evaluating the players he does not wish to retain in the squad. Alvaro Odriozola is among those he is eager to offload to secure a new destination quickly.

Despite having a contract with Real Madrid until 2024, Odriozola barely features in games, prompting the club to make efforts to facilitate his departure.

Previously, it appeared likely that Odriozola would end up at Real Sociedad for the next season. However, according to Diariogol, the latest push from Napoli has introduced an unexpected twist, potentially changing the course of his future.

With both Napoli and the player keen on the move, negotiations are expected to progress swiftly as the transfer market heats up this summer.

Real Madrid face a transfer dilemma in Kylian Mbappe pursuit

France Soccer PSG Mbappe

According to reports from MARCA, the Madridistas have been made aware of the transfer fee that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would accept for Kylian Mbappe. It stands at approximately €250 million.

However, Los Blancos are hesitant to pay such a hefty sum for the player, and this is understandable as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

The situation puts PSG in a challenging position, as if they fail to agree on a transfer this summer, Mbappe is prepared to run down his contract. This will see him depart as a free agent next year, giving Real Madrid an advantage in future negotiations.

Despite the possibility of acquiring Mbappe for free, Madrid are faced with an immediate need to find a replacement for Karim Benzema.

The club finds itself at a crucial juncture, where securing a new striker, aside from Joselu, becomes a pressing matter. While signing Mbappe without a transfer fee would undoubtedly be a remarkable deal, the urgency for a new forward is evident.