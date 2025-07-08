Serie A club wants offers around €85 million to sell Barcelona transfer target: Reports

Serie A giants AC Milan are willing to listen to offers of around €85 million to sell Barcelona target Rafael Leao this summer, as per reports. The Portugal international is a target for several sides in Europe after yet another impressive campaign with the Rossoneri.

Ad

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed (via Barca Universal) that AC Milan will listen to offers in this region despite their reluctance to sell. They are anticipating offers from European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the Portuguese star.

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are in the market for a new winger this summer, having failed with their respective attempts to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club. As a result, the Rossoneri are braced for offers for their star forward, but are prepared to hold firm to their valuation of the 26-year-old.

Ad

Trending

AC Milan failed to qualify for any European competition for the 2025-26 season, leading to talk of some of their stars leaving to allow a rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri. The potential sale of Leao will help them raise funds with which they can look to significantly strengthen their squad.

Hansi Flick's side have seen an attempt to buy Luis Diaz from Liverpool rebuffed and are weighing up their options in the market. They are unlikely to be able to match Milan's valuation of Leao, and may look elsewhere for reinforcement this summer.

Ad

Rafael Leao has established himself as one of Europe's finest wingers over the years, registering 132 goal contributions in 260 appearances for AC Milan. He was part of the Portugal side that won the UEFA Nations League last month, and could leave the San Siro this summer.

Barcelona star pens new two-year contract

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027. The former Poland international joined the club on a short-term deal during the 2024-25 season but has now committed his future to the club.

Ad

Szczesny was signed as an emergency addition to cover the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen after his serious knee injury in the first half of the 2024-25 season. The Pole had retired from professional football last summer and only came out of retirement to sign with La Blaugrana.

Wojciech Szczesny impressed after earning a shot at Barcelona in January and did not relinquish the starting shirt for the rest of the season, helping his side win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. His decision to extend with the club now puts the future of ter Stegen in serious jeopardy, with the German keen to remain at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More