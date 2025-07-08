Serie A club wants offers around €85 million to sell Barcelona transfer target: Reports

Serie A giants AC Milan are willing to listen to offers of around €85 million to sell Barcelona target Rafael Leao this summer, as per reports. The Portugal international is a target for several sides in Europe after yet another impressive campaign with the Rossoneri.
Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed (via Barca Universal) that AC Milan will listen to offers in this region despite their reluctance to sell. They are anticipating offers from European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the Portuguese star.
Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are in the market for a new winger this summer, having failed with their respective attempts to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club. As a result, the Rossoneri are braced for offers for their star forward, but are prepared to hold firm to their valuation of the 26-year-old.
AC Milan failed to qualify for any European competition for the 2025-26 season, leading to talk of some of their stars leaving to allow a rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri. The potential sale of Leao will help them raise funds with which they can look to significantly strengthen their squad.
Hansi Flick's side have seen an attempt to buy Luis Diaz from Liverpool rebuffed and are weighing up their options in the market. They are unlikely to be able to match Milan's valuation of Leao, and may look elsewhere for reinforcement this summer.
Rafael Leao has established himself as one of Europe's finest wingers over the years, registering 132 goal contributions in 260 appearances for AC Milan. He was part of the Portugal side that won the UEFA Nations League last month, and could leave the San Siro this summer.
Barcelona star pens new two-year contract
Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027. The former Poland international joined the club on a short-term deal during the 2024-25 season but has now committed his future to the club.
Szczesny was signed as an emergency addition to cover the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen after his serious knee injury in the first half of the 2024-25 season. The Pole had retired from professional football last summer and only came out of retirement to sign with La Blaugrana.
Wojciech Szczesny impressed after earning a shot at Barcelona in January and did not relinquish the starting shirt for the rest of the season, helping his side win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. His decision to extend with the club now puts the future of ter Stegen in serious jeopardy, with the German keen to remain at the club.