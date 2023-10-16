Serie A giants enter race to sign Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire - Reports

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook reports that Milan are one of several Serie A clubs keeping tabs on Maguire's situation. The English defender has lacked game time ever since Erik ten Hag was appointed manager in June 2022.

Maguire, 30, has started two of four games across competitions this season, helping his side keep one clean sheet. He is behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in Manchester United's pecking order.

The Englishman was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United in the summer. However, the transfer collapsed as the defender claimed both clubs couldn't agree on a deal. He said (via 90min):

"How can I put this? We just didn’t come to an agreement. They were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything."

However, Maguire's decision to stay hasn't led to him becoming more of a prominent member of Ten Hag's first team. This has led to talk of him potentially departing Old Trafford in January.

It appears that Milan are monitoring his situation as they look to bolster their defense. The veteran defender could link up with his England teammate Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro should he make the move to Serie A with the Rossonerri.

Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are the most likely stars to leave Manchester United in January

Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho could both leave in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are the two players Ten Hag will most likely look to offload in January. The latter has been banished from Manchester United's first team after falling out with his manager regarding his training performance.

Romano expects Sancho to be shown the Old Trafford door as he feels there's no way back for him under Ten Hag. He told CaughtOffside:

"I see Jadon Sancho leaving in January, it’s hard to see things working for him and Manchester United. There will be internal discussions then to decide if they want to invest in a new winger or not.”

Meanwhile, Romano suggests that the Red Devils could be interested in listening to offers for Maguire and will look to replace him:

"It will be important to see what happens with the injury to Lisandro Martinez and the situation with Harry Maguire. If they receive a proposal for Maguire they could invest in a new centre-back in January, or else they will wait until the summer."

Sancho has similarly been lacking first-team opportunities under Ten Hag amid a poor showing in United colors since arriving in 2021. He's made just three appearances across competitions this season, none as a starter.