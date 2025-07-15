Serie A giants eyeing up move for €18 million-rated Real Madrid star: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly set sights on signing Fran Garcia from Real Madrid. The San Siro side are looking to bring in the left-back as the replacement for Theo Hernandez.

As per Matteo Moretto, AC Milan have made an inquiry with Real Madrid for Garcia. They are optimistic about getting a deal done for the defender, after Los Blancos signed Alvaro Carreras.

Los Blancos also have Ferland Mendy in their squad, but the Frenchman is currently out injured and is not expected back until October. Garcia played all the matches for Xabi Alonso's side at the FIFA Club World Cup, but is now set to lose his starting spot to the new signing.

AC Milan are looking to bring in a new left-back after selling Hernandez to Al Hilal. They have added Davide Bartesaghi from Milan Futuro, but want a more established star to take the starting spot at San Siro next season.

The Spaniard is valued at €18 million on transfermarkt, and could be the fee the Rossoneri will have to pay to land the 25-year-old. Should he move, he will be the second player to leave Santiago Bernabeu for San Siro this summer, following Luka Modric, who joined on a free after the FIFA Club World Cup.

AC Milan have also added Samuele Ricci to bolster their defence. He joined from Torino for a reported €25 million deal earlier this summer.

Alvaro Carreras fulfilling dream after making Real Madrid return

Alvaro Carreras spoke at his unveiling at Real Madrid and admitted that it was a dream come true. The 25-year-old added that he was ready to play in any position needed and said (via Football Espana):

"It means everything, fulfilling a dream, returning to what was once my home. I'm really looking forward to this new challenge. Yes, I've spoken to him, and he congratulated me. As for the position, I'll play wherever I need to at the club of my dreams. I'll give everything for this shirt."

Speaking about the two players ahead of him in the position, Garcia and Mendy, he added:

"They are two great players. I've come to give the best I can, and to work for the team, to continue winning trophies and make history. I'll have time to speak about what we can all do, this is the happiest day of my life. But that said they are incredible players. It's true we're competing, but they're very good players."

Real Madrid paid €50 million to sign Carreras from Benfica this summer. Manchester United have a 20% sell-on clause from the profit made by the Portuguese club.

