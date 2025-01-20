Serie A giants keen on January swoop for 24-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly keen on a January swoop for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. The 24-year-old Spaniard broke through the Valencia youth system, before moving to Manchester City in 2020. He spent less than two years at the Mancunian club before leaving for Barcelona for €55 million.

However, he has since struggled to cement a place in the starting lineup under Hansi Flick. With Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal recognized as the team's main attacking trident, Ferran Torres has not found much playing time.

This season, he has played 20 games in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists. However, he has started just seven times. This has led to clubs like AC Milan actively monitoring his situation at Barcelona.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Barca Universal), the Serie A giants are hoping to secure Torres on a loan move, until the end of the season. The move would see them take up his full wages, which will help to slightly improve Barca's financial situation. Milan are also expected to include a buy-out clause.

However, it is worth noting that the Blaugrana are more inclined to hold onto Ferran Torres. While his starting minutes are not likely to include, he has shown his quality on the pitch with his six goals and two assists this season. However, if AC Milan offer financially substantial terms, this could give the Serie A giants an advantage in negotiations.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick refuses to rule out incomings in the January window

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has refused to rule out any potential incomings for the club in the current transfer window. The Blaugrana have struggled with financial difficulties in recent years. The situation has not particularly improved, as they nearly failed to complete the registrations for their players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor earlier this month.

However, Barca remain widely linked to a number of players, including Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has publicly pushed for an exit. While Barca remain in financial distress, they have returned to La Liga's 1:1 salary cap rule, which will let them sign new players. When asked about transfer plans for the month, Flick said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I have always said that I am satisfied with what I have. The squad is doing very well and that’s what I’m focused on. The issue of the market is handled by Deco and it has been discussed, yes. We’ll see what happens, but I’m focused on the players I have, who are doing very well.”

Barcelona have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season. They remain firmly in the run for other trophies, including the Copa del Rey, LaLiga, and the UEFA Champions League.

