Serie A giants keen on selling star amid his links to Manchester United - Reports

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Goal), Serie A giants Juventus are considering selling USMNT star Weston McKennie in the summer amid links to Manchester United. The publication reports that the Old Lady has failed to reach an agreement with the 25-year-old American for a new contract. They are willing to sell him before he leaves for free next year.

The former Schalke man has had a resurgence in Turin this season. He has staked a claim in the Italian side after his failed loan spell with Leeds United last year that ended in relegation. The reported Red Devils target is having a good season, helping his team with 10 assists from 34 appearances.

Manchester United look to require reinforcements across the board. The Red Devils are currently in danger of matching their worst-ever Premier League finish and will have to consider a revamp in the summer seriously. Weston Mckennie could prove a suitable addition to a midfield that has struggled to impose itself this season.

While it is likely the USMNT star will extend his stay in Turin by agreeing to a new deal, he will be keenly aware of interest in his services. The American will hope he can present an interesting proposition to the 20-time Premier League winners as they try to recruit and improve in another transfer window.

Chris Sutton Believes the Manchester United boss will get the sack after Coventry game

Former Blackburn player Chris Sutton believes Manchester United will part ways with Erik Ten Hag in the summer following the game against Coventry City. The Red Devils led by three goals in the FA Cup semi-final with 20 minutes remaining. However, they got dragged to penalties by their Championship opposition after a shocking collapse, eventually reaching the final.

The former footballer-turned-pundit believes the match is all the owners need to see to justify parting ways with the Dutchman. Speaking on the BBC's Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the 1995 Premier League winner said:

"I really don’t know where Ten Hag goes from this. It is the end for him now - there is no way he is coming back after that. After the game people are looking at Ten Hag’s substitutions but even he couldn’t have foreseen that as the worse scenario. They were cruising.

"The performance after 70 minutes was pretty symptomatic of how Manchester United have played this season - they lost control. They couldn’t regain control and that has been the issue all season."

Ten Hag has a Club final lined up for the end of the season in the FA Cup against Manchester City. He will hope he can add to his Carabao Cup win from last season to solidify his position.

Manchester United's fans and management will just have to endure the disappointing campaign as it has unfolded. They are seventh in the Premier League standings and will hope to prevent a season like this from happening again.