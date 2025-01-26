Serie A giants plotting January swoop for Liverpool star Darwin Nunez: Reports

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the ongoing transfer window. Napoli are currently sitting at the top of the league table in Italy and they believe that the Uruguayan striker can help them secure the Scudetto.

According to a report from Fichajes (via TeamTalk), Napoli are interested in signing Nunez. The Italian outfit recently sold talented winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. In a bid to replace him, they had turned towards Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, but saw their bids rejected by the Red Devils.

According to the report, Napoli manager Antonio Conte believes that Darwin Nunez would be perfect for his project. They are also prepared to pay the Reds handsomely for the 25-year-old striker.

The Italian club are not the only interested party, as Darwin Nunez has gained suitors and admirers across Europe and Saudi Arabia amid his struggle for consistent game time under Arne Slot. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

Arne Slot urges consistent improvement from Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has urged Darwin Nunez to improve his performances at Anfield. Despite going from November to January without a Premier League goal, Nunez came off the bench to score a brace in their 2-0 win over Brentford.

It was a quality performance, but not something that the 25-year-old has regularly done this season. Speaking about him, Slot told the press (via SuperSport):

"The most difficult in football is to find consistency, as a team and an individual. Only a few players are able to be at the same level every few days."

"Then there is a big group of players who can play well but not every time. He is in that group. We have one or two who are in the group of the highest standard. That is a nice challenge for him."

Nunez joined Liverpool in 2022 from Benfica for a reported transfer fee of £85 million. He has yet to live up to expectations at Anfield, opening the door for rumors about a potential exit from the club this year.

