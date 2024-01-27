Serie A side dreaming of appointing Jurgen Klopp after he announced Liverpool exit - Reports

According to Il Messagerro, AS Roma are dreaming of bringing Jurgen Klopp to the club after news of his impending Liverpool exit.

The German recently made a surprising revelation, telling the media that he would be leaving the Merseysiders at the end of the 2023-24 season. Klopp cited running out of energy as the reason behind his decision.

AS Roma, on the other hand, recently parted ways with Jose Mourinho. Club legend Daniele De Rossi is currently in charge of the team.

Klopp, meanwhile, said that he won't take charge of another English club. He also affirmed that he won't manage a national team or a club next year.

That, however, hasn't deterred Roma. The Serie A giants' owners, the Friedkin family, are considering attempting to convince Klopp to come to the Giallorossi.

Unless De Rossi has a convincing stint, he could leave Roma at the end of the season. Last season's Europa League champions are currently eighth in the Italian league, with 32 points from 21 matches.

Pep Guardiola reacts to the news of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has had a fantastic stint with the Reds, having won seven trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. Often, Klopp's side stopped Manchester City from making the league a one-horse race.

With his achievements, Klopp has earned the respect of his opponents, including Pep Guardiola. The City boss has now reacted to the news of Klopp's departure, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I will sleep better. The games against Liverpool have almost been a nightmare. Of course he will be missed. I was shocked like everyone. I felt listening to the news that a part of Man City will lose something."

He added:

"We cannot define our period together here without him. We cannot define our period without Liverpool. It's impossible. They've been our biggest rival and personally he's been the best rival I've ever had in my life."

Guardiola further said:

"The Premier League are going to miss him, the charisma and his personality. And especially the way his teams play. It's always been a pleasure to respect his approach, how positive it is no matter what."

Much like Jurgen Klopp. Pep Guardiola took a managerial hiatus after leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2011-12 season. He returned to coaching after a year as Bayern Munich's boss.