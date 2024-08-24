Serie A side eye surprise loan with option to buy move for Arsenal star - Reports

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bologna are eyeing a surprise loan deal for Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior. Bologna are looking at a loan move for the defender with the option to buy.

The Gunners have already done business with Bologna, signing Riccardo Calafiori from the Serie A club. Calafiori's arrival leaves Kiwior in an unusual place as manager Mikel Arteta already has options aplenty in the defense.

Apart from Kiwior, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also present in the squad. Hence, Kiwior might suffer from a lack of game time as he usually plays as a centre-back or a left-back.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia in January 2023. He has so far made 38 appearances for the Gunners, scoring twice and providing three assists. Last season, he occasionally featured for the north London outfit but wasn't the first choice for Arteta.

A return to Serie A could help the Pole get more game time. He has prior experience in Italian football having played 43 games for Spezia in the past. Kiwior has a contract with the Gunners until the end of the 2027-28 season. Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at €30 million.

Mikel Arteta has already spoken highly of Arsenal's summer signing Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori has joined Arsenal with a lot of hype behind him. He possesses excellent passing apart from his defending skills and fans are excited about their summer signing.

Arteta also holds Calafiori in high regard and hailed the Italian following his transfer. The Gunners boss highlighted Calafiori's qualities in the media, saying (via TEAMtalk):

“He brings a lot of versatility because he can play in two or three different positions and especially in attack, occupy different spaces because he’s a real defender."

He added:

“When you see his press and physicality, how he goes into duels, it’s unbelievable. And then obviously he’s done a lot last year, he’s a player that can improve us.”

Calafiori is yet to make his official Arsenal debut and was on the bench for the 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Gunners' Premier League opener. Arteta's side play Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, August 24.

