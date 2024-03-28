Serie A star likely to join Liverpool over Manchester United amid interest from both sides - Reports

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is more open to joining Liverpool over Manchester United amid interest from both clubs.

Bremer has been in great form for Juve recently. The 27-year-old Brazilian centre-back has made 29 appearances across competitions for the Old Lady this season, helping them keep 14 clean sheets. He is reportedly wanted by several clubs, including the two Premier League giants.

Bremer has a reported release clause of €61 million in his contract with the Serie A giants. However, according to reports in Italy, the sum could be closer to €70 million. Pedulla has reported that Bremer would prefer to join Liverpool over Manchester United. He also claimed that if Juventus pay the player €500,000, the release clause will be pushed till the summer of 2025.

Pedulla has claimed that Bremer would prefer to move to clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid ahead of the Red Devils.

United are reportedly contemplating offering Mason Greenwood in a swap deal involving Bremer, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport. Pedulla's report further stated that the final say regarding a transfer will be Bremer's.

Bremer joined Juventus from fellow Turin-based club Torino back in 2022 and has so far made 72 appearances for the club. His current deal with the Bianconeri runs until the end of the 2027-28 season. Bremer made his international debut back in 2022 and has so far played four games for Brazil.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Manchester United are set to return to action on Saturday, March 30, as they face Brentford in a Premier League away clash. Erik ten Hag's side currently have 47 points from 28 matches and sit in sixth place in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are currently six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more. United are competing with Villa and Spurs to secure a top four finish.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are second in the Premier League, level on points with league leaders Arsenal. The Merseysiders have 64 points on the board from 28 matches. Klopp's men will return to action on Sunday, March 31, as they host Brighton & Hove Albion in a league clash.