Serie A star wants to join Barcelona despite Manchester United's efforts to sign him - Reports

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat reportedly wants to join Barcelona despite recent efforts from Manchester United.

Journalist Achraf Ben Ayad (h/t @ReshadRahman_) has claimed that the player is hoping that a move to the Catalan giants materializes. Barcelona also see him as a viable option to bolster their midfield.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have been following the player with interest in recent months. Amrabat notably helped Morocco reach the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his dependable and consistent performances in defensive midfield.

The 26-year-old could be a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets, who will leave the club as a free agent. Manchester United, meanwhile, have Casemiro, Fred and Scott McTominay who can play in the No. 6 role.

However, it seems that the former Feyenoord midfielder is sold on the idea of playing for Xavi Hernandez's side. He will enter the final year of his deal next month, which means La Viola will be aware they can lose him on a free transfer in July 2024.

Amrabat has been one of Fiorentina's most trusted players this season, featuring in 49 games across competitions. He was part of the team that reached the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, ultimately losing to West Ham United in the final yesterday (June 7).

Barcelona and Manchester United target gives his verdict on playing in the Premier League

Barcelona and Manchester United transfer target Sofyan Amrabat has claimed that he would want to play in the Premier League in the future.

Speaking ahead of his team's 2-1 loss against West Ham United in the Conference League final, Amrabat said, via GOAL:

"Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league, one of the strongest in the world. It would be nice to play there one day, but it's not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice, Serie A is a nice league.

He added:

"Football has changed a lot, it's more physical, you have more to be an athlete, the tempo and intensity is higher. Of course, in England the intensity is very high, so I think it could suit me."

Sofyan's brother, Nordin Amrabat, played in England with Watford from 2016 to 2018. It remains to be seen if he would want to follow in his brother's footsteps and try his hand in the Premier League.

The prospect of playing for Barcelona in a midfield that is in desperate need of replacing the legendary Sergio Busquets, however, could be too enticing.

