Several Brazil players pushing for Zidane to be appointed as national team coach: Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has emerged as an option to replace Tite as Brazil's manager, according to the French daily L'Equipe [via Foot01.com].

Zidane led Real Madrid to 11 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles, during his time in charge of them. However, he has notably been without a club since June 2021.

The 50-year-old was widely expected to replace Didier Deschamps as France's coach after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He even reportedly rejected an approach from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to wait for the Les Bleus role.

Now, though, there appear to be doubts about the French tactician's chances of taking charge of the national team. There are suggestions that Deschamps could continue in his role as their coach.

Deschamps was tipped to leave the France national team when his contract expires at the end of the year. Noel Le Graet, the president of the French Football Federation, is said to be keen to see the 54-year-old continue with the national team.

The former Marseille manager is expected to make a decision regarding his future soon. Zidane will be considered for the role if he decides to step down, but there are guarantees he will be handed the job.

While there are uncertainties about his chances of joining the national team, he is certainly not short of options. According to the aforementioned source, his is a profile that fascinates Brazil, who are currently without a coach.

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe Le successeur de Tite sur le banc du Brésil devrait être un entraîneur libre, étranger et expérimenté. Le profil de Zinédine Zidane séduit ow.ly/W6Js50Mc3Bt Le successeur de Tite sur le banc du Brésil devrait être un entraîneur libre, étranger et expérimenté. Le profil de Zinédine Zidane séduit ow.ly/W6Js50Mc3Bt https://t.co/DEzYbR0JWs

Selecao are on the hunt for a new coach after Tite stepped down from the role at the end of the FIFA World Cup. It appears Zidane has several admirers in the South American country despite his exploits against them as a player.

Several Brazil players are pushing for the former Real Madrid manager to be appointed as their new coach, as per the report. It is worth noting that the likes of Vinicius Jr., Casemiro, and Eder Militao played under him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane could become Brazil's first foreign coach since 1965

It now remains to be seen if Selecao will approach Zidane with an offer, considering they have also been linked with Jose Mourinho. It is also unclear whether the Frenchman will be open to the job.

Should he remarkably be appointed as Brazil's next coach, he will become their first foreign coach in over 57 years. No foreign coach has managed them since Argentinean tactician Filpo Nunez in 1965.

Poll : 0 votes