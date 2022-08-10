Several Manchester United stars want Cristiano Ronaldo gone due to drawn-out transfer saga - Reports

Manchester United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club. Several players believe it would be best for everyone if he was allowed to leave and they start focusing on the future.

According to a report by The Sun, Ronaldo's stock in the dressing room is falling at an alarming rate. An annoyed set of players reportedly want him away from the squad as his transfer saga has started to affect them negatively.

A Manchester United source spoke to the English publication and claimed that the Portuguese star still has a few players on his side. The source was quoted saying:

"It is really starting to annoy a lot of players now. He does have his allies in the camp but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things."

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United lost their Premier League season opener against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, 7 August. The Red Devils were beaten 1-2 by the Seagulls, with Ronaldo coming on as a second-half substitute.

Louis Saha urges Manchester United to end Cristiano Ronaldo saga

Louis Saha was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo skipping the pre-season tour and claimed the forward had not shown the right attitude. He added that the Portuguese star is keen on leaving and that the club should make a decision soon.

Speaking to Bet365, he said:

"He made it clear he wants to go, otherwise his actions and communication would have told another story. His priority should be to help Manchester United, and this doesn't appear to be the case at the moment.

"His dream is clearly the Champions League, and nobody can disrespect him for that, but he hasn't shown enough towards the Manchester United project and the current manager for my liking, it's not great.

"Pre-season is for all players. I don't know his personal problems, but I don't think it's appropriate to start like this with a new manager and a new project.

"He's still a top player and he can help the team massively, there's no doubt about that - that's why Manchester United want to keep him - but he hasn't shown the right attitude in my opinion."

Ronaldo was offered to several clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli among others, but none of the moves materialized.

