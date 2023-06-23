“She barely saw her grandson” – Journalist makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother visiting Georgina Rodriguez and kids for birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, reportedly got to spend very little time with her grandson on his birthday because of Georgina Rodríguez.

As per a report in OK Diario, Dolores was in Madrid to celebrate her grandson's birthday. The secret party was held as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. turned 13.

However, the report claims that Dolores was unable to spend a lot of time with him. Leo Caeiro, from the Portuguese network CMTV, said:

"She barely saw hergrandson. They were able to share moments on his birthday. Dolores was with all her grandchildren, but I must be honest: there is not a pretty relationship between them."

A source told OK Diario:

"Dolores is in Madrid, but not at Georgina's house. Lately, whenever she goes to see her son, she stays in a hotel. It saddens me a lot that there is not (from Gio) a gesture of affection. Whenever Dolores travels to see them, Georgina fills the house with her friends. It seems that she does not want to be with her."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Saudi Arabia with his family after joining Al Nassr last season.

Why Dolores does not visit Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, was asked at an event in a shopping center in Funchal, Portugal, why she was not visiting her son and his family in Saudi Arabia. She claimed that the trip to the Middle East takes a lot of time and travel and that gets her tired.

She said:

"It takes many hours by plane. It's very tiring."

However, Portuguese celebrity journalist Antonio Bravo claimed that the actual reason is the tension between Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and his mother. He said:

"I think it is a recurring problem, which is the relationship between Dona Dolores and her daughters-in-law (…) sometimes it cannot be constant, I mean, the son also has the right to be happy. If she's always having these things with all his girlfriends, it becomes unbearable, and they look at her, they give up. I think she should calm down a bit, Dolores."

The journey from Portugal to Saudi Arabia takes 15-20 hours for a one-way flight, including the layover in Dubai.

