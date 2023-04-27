Gerard Pique's girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí, reportedly has an offensive nickname for the former Barcelona star's ex-wife Shakira. Journalist Roberto Antolin claims the 23-year-old and her friends call the singer an 'old menopausal witch'.

The report in MARCA adds that Clara gave the nickname after finding out that Shakira called her a 'dead fly'. The two have not spoken about each other publicly.

Speaking on the Mitre Live program, Antolin claimed that Pique's new girlfriend had an offensive nickname for Shakira.

He revealed:

"It is clear that everyone is focused on Shakira, but Clara is 23 years old, and suddenly all this comes, if there is a culprit here, it is Pique. [Clara Chia] is the third wheel and there is a very important piece of information to add from the her inner circle. She and her friends call the singer an old menopausal witch, that's what they call her, and this came after they found out that the singer calls Clara 'dead fly', they are fed up with this situation and that's why they gave her those nicknames."

Gerard Pique doubted Shakira and checked if she was cheating on him

Spanish Journalist Jordi Martín, on his YouTube channel, claimed last week that Gerard Pique had doubts about Shakira having an affair. He claimed that the former Barcelona star turned up to her shoot with Colombian singer Maluma unannounced after rumors spread about a possible connection between the two artists.

He said:

"Today, I bring you exclusively some photos that I was able to take in March 2017. What happened on that shoot? The recording began around 8:00 in the afternoon, and, to my surprise, around 3:00 in the afternoon Piqué showed up without notifying anyone in advance. There were many rumors at that time that said that there could be an intimate encounter between Shakira and Maluma. Gerard with the fly in his ear showed up at the shoot without warning to see what was going on between the two artists. Fruit of jealousy this appeared on the recording."

Pique and Shakira have filed for divorce and the singer has already shifted base to the United States from Spain.

