Sheikh Jassim wants to get rid of Ronaldo rule at Manchester United if he completes takeover of Red Devils - Reports

According to The Sun, Sheikh Jassim Bin Al-Thani will get rid of the Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United if he completes a takeover at the Old Trafford club.

The Portuguese superstar used to earn £385,000 per week during his second spell at the club. His time ended in controversy and since then, the club's hierarchy has set a Ronaldo rule where no player earns more than £200,000 per week.

Sheikh Jassim, along with Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe, is one of the front runners to take over at the Red Devils as the Glazers have set the club up for sale.

The Qatari banker, though, will look to get rid of the Ronaldo rule as he is reportedly keen on bringing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. to the club. The Brazilian currently earns more than half a million per week in the French capital.

Louis Saha doesn't believe Neymar is a good fit for Manchester United

Despite already having an illustrious career, Neymar is still only 31 and still has a lot of miles left on his wheels. However, Louis Saha doesn't want the Brazilian at Old Trafford.

Saha acknowledged that Neymar is a fantastic player. He, though, claimed that Neymar's superstardom, coupled with his lifestyle, could be a bad fit for the Red Devils. He wrote for OLBG:

"Neymar has been the superstar, which is substantially due to his talent but it can also be hard to manage. He was definitely of that status in Barcelona, but maybe that has changed over the years. He could be difficult to manage. With all due respect, I don't think he can adapt, but he will have to."

He added:

"This current formula he has provided to PSG has not worked at all. His fitness has let him down in the last four months of the season - which is the most crucial part. It could be down to lifestyle or just how he is - but at Manchester United, they would expect much more from him because of his enormous price tag."

Neymar has been linked with a summer move away from PSG and Manchester United has been touted as a potential destination for the player. Any potential suitor, though, will need to shell out a significant fee for the superstar attacker.

