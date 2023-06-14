Shock Premier League club closing in on £50m deal for Liverpool target Nicolo Barella - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on securing a sensational £50 million deal for Liverpool target Nicolo Barella.

The Italian midfielder was a key part of the Inter Milan team that reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2022-23. Barella made 52 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. He has attracted the interest of several top European clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool were among clubs interested to acquire Barella's services. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are set to leave the club on free transfers. Arthur Melo has also returned to Juventus following the expiration of his loan spell.

The Reds have already secured a €35 million deal for Alexis Mac Allister but need to add more reinforcements. However, they look set to miss out on Barella.

The midfielder is closing in on a move to St James' Park. The Magpies are on an upward curve under Eddie Howe. They finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will play in the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24.

The Tynesiders already have the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelington in their midfield. A player of Barella's quality and impact could be massive for the club next season.

Virgil van Dijk reacted to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool made a great swoop as they signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a meager fee of €35 million this summer. The midfielder is a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina. He was crucial for Brighton & Hove Albion last season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 40 games across competitions.

Virgil van Dijk has now reacted to the Reds securing a move for Mac Allister. Speaking to the media, the Dutchman claimed that the Argentine is the sort of player Klopp's team needed. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I think he will definitely be a big addition and something that we need, you know, in order to be back where we want to be. So it’s a good start to the transfer window and hopefully we get a couple of more quality additions. But he is definitely one of the players that can make a difference for us in the next couple of years."

Mac Allister is a proven talent in the Premier League and in the world stage. Hence, his addition would give Jurgen Klopp a massive boost as Liverpool look to bounce back next season after a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes