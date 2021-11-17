Sir Alex Ferguson makes decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's immediate Manchester United future - Reports

Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly still backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around at Manchester United. The legendary manager is keen to see his former player do well and has been the main reason for him to remain at Old Trafford.

As per a report in the Express, Manchester United were looking to sack Ole after the 5-0 loss at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool. However, Sir Alex has managed to get the manager a few more games and reports now suggest he could remain at the club until the end of the season.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, Sir Alex openly backed Ole to do well at Manchester United and also praised him for getting results. He said:

"He had a will that he wanted to be a manager, and at a club like Manchester United, it's a result industry, without question. If you don't get results there's questions to be asked. He is getting the results, he really has done very well.

"And what is really important for this club is to introduce young people, and he's given young players a chance. The young guys, if they are good enough, play them. Never a problem at this club."

Manchester United board to decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFCOle Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. https://t.co/0nxdW56KrJ

Manchester United's board are divided on Ole and will be taking a call on the manager's future soon. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils management want to see results quickly but are taking things on a game-to-game basis.

"The Manchester United board are not stupid, they know that the situation is really complicated. The next game against Watford is so important.

"The main part of the Man Utd board are still supporting Ole, there are also some board members thinking about replacing him and going for another manager. They are always talking about this point, they do not think everything is okay."

Manchester United are sixth in the table right now – five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and three behind Arsenal in fifth. They face Watford on Saturday before traveling to face Villarreal and Chelsea next week.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar