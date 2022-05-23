Sir Alex Ferguson's brutal advice to current Manchester United assistant manager Chris Armas revealed

Chris Armas, Manchester United's assistant manager, was hired by former interim manager Ralf Rangnick when the German took charge at Old Trafford. After Armas had arrived at the club, it is believed that he had discussed the matter with Sir Alex Ferguson, sharing his coaching and playing CV with the legendary manager.

According to Manchester United'sror), Ferguson responded to Armas' career with the brutal remark:

"You’ll need more than that here, son."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Sir Alex Ferguson and Man Utd will be the ONLY treble winners in English football history Write it down, bookmark it or do whatever you want...Sir Alex Ferguson and Man Utd will be the ONLY treble winners in English football history Write it down, bookmark it or do whatever you want...Sir Alex Ferguson and Man Utd will be the ONLY treble winners in English football history 🐐 https://t.co/NOe3UpzqDx

Before joining United, Chris Armas enjoyed a playing career in North America, where he garnered over 250 appearances in the MLS and 66 games for the USA. The Old Trafford number two man has also gathered a coaching career that has seen him manage New York Red Bulls and Toronto.

However, for Ferguson, the assistant manager's experience won't be enough to provide any cutting edge at Manchester United.

There are currently no updates as to whether Armas will remain a member of the backroom staff under Erik ten Hag, who will be leading the club next season. The former Ajax boss will likely be given free rein to sack the backroom staff and hire his trusted lieutenants to aid him in the rebuild at Old Trafford.

Manchester United, who finished in second place in the Premier League last season, struggled to finish in sixth place this time around. An overhaul of the playing staff is expected in the looming transfer window, which will be the beginning of Ten Hag's work at Old Trafford.

Manchester United won't be able to sign Lautaro Martinez: Report

Lautaro Martinez’s agent has shut the door on a potential move away from the San Siro for the Manchester United target. Alejandro Camano, who represents the Argentine star, has told Italian radio that the player is only focused on playing for the Nerazzurri and has no intention of moving away in the near future.

Speaking to Radio Colonia (via Sportsmole), Camano said:

"We are not depending on a transfer, he is at Inter, he is happy, the city is wonderful."

The comments will come as a blow to the Red Devils, who appear to be in dire need of attacking reinforcements, as Cristiano Ronaldo remains their only prolific goal scorer. They will now look to other targets, but their exclusion from Champions League football next season will make it hard to bring in an elite goal scorer.

Lautaro Martinez has been phenomenal for Inter Milan and looks set to guide them to consecutive Serie A wins. The Argentine has also been phenomenal in front of goal for the Nerazzurri, bagging 74 goals in his 180 appearances for them. He has scored 21 times in 34 league appearances this campaign.

United will hope they can tempt the Argentine and his team with an offer in the summer. However, without the allure of Champions League football, it is unlikely they will be able to prise him away from Lombardia.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar